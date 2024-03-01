Patriots Re-Signing QB Nathan Rourke

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing quarterback Nathan Rourke to a contract.

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars back in January after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league. Jacksonville signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.