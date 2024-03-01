Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

The New England Patriots announced Friday that they’ve released CB J.C. Jackson.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jackson will free up $$14,375,000 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

Jackson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free-agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024 when the Chargers traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and Patriots, recording 28 total tackles and one interception.