Patriots Waive G Ryan Johnson

The Patriots announced on Monday that they have waived G Ryan Johnson.
Johnson, 23, caught on with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Youngstown State University back in May. He originally began his college football career with Duquesne University.
During his six-year collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 47 games and made 38 starts on the offensive line.
We will have more news on Johnson as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!