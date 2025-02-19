Patriots Release LB Sione Takitaki

The New England Patriots announced they released LB Sione Takitaki on Wednesday.

Releasing Takitaki frees up $2,680,000 in cap space and creates $1 million in dead money.

Takitaki, 28, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

He signed on with the Patriots in March of last year.

In 2024, Takitaki appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 21 tackles.