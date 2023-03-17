Patriots Releasing DB Jalen Mills

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are releasing DB Jalen Mills on Friday.

According to Schefter, the Patriots will save around $5 million of cap space for the 2023 season with this move.

Mills, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and five pass defenses.