Patriots Releasing DT Akeem Spence

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Patriots are releasing DT Akeem Spence on Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Spence, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Patriots last year.

In 2020, Spence appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.