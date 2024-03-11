Patriots Releasing LB Chris Board

Tom Pelissero reports that the Patriots are releasing LB Chris Board on Monday.

Board, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in 2022.

He was testing the free agent market in 2023, signing a one-year contract with the Patriots.

In 2023, Board appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 1o tackles.