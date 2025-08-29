Patriots Releasing S Jabrill Peppers

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are releasing veteran S Jabrill Peppers on Friday.

It’s a surprising move from New England after final roster cuts, and Peppers still with $4.32 million guaranteed on his contract this season

Mark Daniels notes that the Patriots are planning to start Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson at safety.

New England will create $4 million in cap space and $2.45 million in dead money by releasing Peppers, per OverTheCap.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension last year. He was set to make a base salary of $4,500,000 this season.

In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.