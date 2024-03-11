Patriots Releasing WR DeVante Parker

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots informed WR DeVante Parker that they are releasing him Wednesday.

The Patriots had given Parker permission to seek a trade this offseason, but it appeared that a release was ultimately the most likely outcome.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Parker will free up $143,332 of available cap space while creating $6,323,334 in dead money.

Parker, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

From there, the Dolphins traded Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. He agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal last year.

In 2023, Parker appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 394 yards receiving and no touchdowns.