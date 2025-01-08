Patriots Request Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots have placed a formal request to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Patriots’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) NFL Assistant Pep Hamilton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Glenn is a very popular candidate this cycle and has interest from all six teams with head coaching vacancies.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.