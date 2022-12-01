Patriots Restructure OLB Matt Judon’s Contract, Create $2.2M In Cap Space

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have restructured OLB Matt Judon‘s contract and created an additional $2.2 million in cap space.

New England converted some of Judon’s base salary this season into a signing bonus, allowing it to be spread out over the remainder of his deal.

Judon, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016 out of Grand Valley State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots in 2021.

In 2022, Judon has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 43 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.