Patriots Rule Out Three From Week 10, Including WR Kayshon Boutte

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced that they’ve ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), and LB Christian Elliss (hip) from Week 10 against the Buccaneers, per Doug Kyed.

It’s a tough break for the Patriots’ offense. Stevenson has now missed the last two weeks, while Boutte leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and recorded 23 receptions on 31 targets for 431 yards (18.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.