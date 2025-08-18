Patriots S Kyle Dugger On Roster Bubble?

Patriots S Kyle Dugger‘s spot on the 53-man roster doesn’t seem set in stone, as he’s running with the scout team today and worked with the second and third units last week at practice.

Additionally, Dugger was playing in the fourth quarter of their most recent preseason game, which is unheard of for someone of his status.

Chad Graff of The Athletic predicted Dugger would be cut in his 53-man roster prediction. He cited his playing time alongside bubble players and believes the Patriots might do it even though he’s the seventh-highest paid player and they won’t get much in cap savings.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald also left Dugger off his 53-man roster prediction. He believes New England could consider keeping Dugger as the sixth safety because his salary is guaranteed, or trading him if they’re willing to take on some salary.

Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf did express his belief that Dugger has a role on the roster, per Mike Kadlick, but it remains to be seen if that will lead to a roster spot.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2024, Dugger appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.