Patriots Shopping S Kyle Dugger In Trade Talks

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirms that the Patriots are, in fact, shopping S Kyle Dugger in trade talks around the league.

Rapoport says that alone the Patriots signed Duggar to a $58 million extension, the new coaching staff appears to view him differently.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots previously reported made it clear to other teams that they’d be willing to trade Dugger and OLB Anfernee Jennings.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2024, Dugger appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on potential trades ahead of roster cuts as the news is available.