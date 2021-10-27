Patriots Sign CB Brian Poole To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have signed veteran CB Brian Poole to the practice squad.

Poole had a recent workout with New England and bolsters the depth in the secondary.

Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

The Saints signed Poole during training camp this year but he was later placed on injured reserve and then released.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.