Patriots Sign DB Jalen Mills For Four Years, $24M

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with DB Jalen Mills.

The deal includes $9 million guaranteed, per Schefter, as the Patriots continue their spending spree.

Mills converted to safety from cornerback for the Eagles last season.

Mills, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Mills appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 safety out of 94 qualifying players.