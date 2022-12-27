Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes To PS, Place TE Scott Washington On Injured List

The New England Patriots officially signed DB Tae Hayes to their practice squad on Tuesday and placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Patriots’ updated practice squad:

DB Brad Hawkins OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray (Injured) TE Matt Sokol WR Lynn Bowden Jr TE Scotty Washington (Injured) LB Jamie Collins QB Garrett Gilbert LB Calvin Munson G Hayden Howerton K Tristan Vizcaino RB J.J. Taylor DB Quandre Mosely LB Terez Hall DB Tae Hayes

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He’s been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Hayes has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.