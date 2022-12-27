Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes To PS, Place TE Scott Washington On Injured List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots officially signed DB Tae Hayes to their practice squad on Tuesday and placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured list.

Patriots Helmet

Here’s the Patriots’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Brad Hawkins
  2. OL Bill Murray
  3. WR Tre Nixon
  4. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  5. DL LaBryan Ray (Injured)
  6. TE Matt Sokol
  7. WR Lynn Bowden Jr
  8. TE Scotty Washington (Injured)
  9. LB Jamie Collins
  10. QB Garrett Gilbert
  11. LB Calvin Munson
  12. G Hayden Howerton
  13. K Tristan Vizcaino
  14. RB J.J. Taylor
  15. DB Quandre Mosely
  16. LB Terez Hall
  17. DB Tae Hayes

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He’s been on and off of their practice squad ever since. 

In 2022, Hayes has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three tackles and no interceptions. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply