According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have signed DT Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million.

Schefter adds $9 million of that figure is fully guaranteed.

Godchaux, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Godchaux appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded 14 total tackles and no sacks before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.