Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New England Patriots officially signed eight draft picks including fourth-round K Chad Ryland and G Sidy Sow

New England also signed fifth-round G Antonio Mafi, sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round WR Demario Douglas, sixth-round CB Ameer Speed, and seventh-round CB Isaiah Bolden

The Patriots have now signed eight of their 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB  
2 46 Keion White DE  
3 76 Marte Mapu LB  
4 107 Jake Andrews OL  
4 112 Chad Ryland K Signed
4 117 Sidy Sow G Signed
5 144 Atonio Mafi G Signed
6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR Signed
6 192 Bryce Baringer P Signed
6 210 Demario Douglas WR Signed
6 214 Ameer Speed CB Signed
7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB Signed

 

Sow, 24, was a five-year starter at Eastern Michigan and earned First-Team All-MAC in his final two years at the school. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,604,113 rookie contract that includes a $764,113 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $941,028 in 2023. 

During his college career, Sow appeared in 57 games and made 55 starts with 44 at left guard and 11 at left tackle. 

