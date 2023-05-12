Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks

The New England Patriots officially signed eight draft picks including fourth-round K Chad Ryland and G Sidy Sow.
New England also signed fifth-round G Antonio Mafi, sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round WR Demario Douglas, sixth-round CB Ameer Speed, and seventh-round CB Isaiah Bolden.
The Patriots have now signed eight of their 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|17
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|2
|46
|Keion White
|DE
|3
|76
|Marte Mapu
|LB
|4
|107
|Jake Andrews
|OL
|4
|112
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Signed
|4
|117
|Sidy Sow
|G
|Signed
|5
|144
|Atonio Mafi
|G
|Signed
|6
|187
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Signed
|6
|192
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|Signed
|6
|210
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|6
|214
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|Signed
|7
|245
|Isaiah Bolden
|CB
|Signed
Sow, 24, was a five-year starter at Eastern Michigan and earned First-Team All-MAC in his final two years at the school.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,604,113 rookie contract that includes a $764,113 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $941,028 in 2023.
During his college career, Sow appeared in 57 games and made 55 starts with 44 at left guard and 11 at left tackle.
