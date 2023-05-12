Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks

The New England Patriots officially signed eight draft picks including fourth-round K Chad Ryland and G Sidy Sow.

New England also signed fifth-round G Antonio Mafi, sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round WR Demario Douglas, sixth-round CB Ameer Speed, and seventh-round CB Isaiah Bolden.

The Patriots have now signed eight of their 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB 2 46 Keion White DE 3 76 Marte Mapu LB 4 107 Jake Andrews OL 4 112 Chad Ryland K Signed 4 117 Sidy Sow G Signed 5 144 Atonio Mafi G Signed 6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR Signed 6 192 Bryce Baringer P Signed 6 210 Demario Douglas WR Signed 6 214 Ameer Speed CB Signed 7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB Signed

Sow, 24, was a five-year starter at Eastern Michigan and earned First-Team All-MAC in his final two years at the school.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,604,113 rookie contract that includes a $764,113 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $941,028 in 2023.

During his college career, Sow appeared in 57 games and made 55 starts with 44 at left guard and 11 at left tackle.