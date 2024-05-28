Patriots Sign First-Round QB Drake Maye

The New England Patriots have signed first-round QB Drake Maye to a rookie contract, according to Mike Garafolo.
Maye, 21, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.
The No. 3 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Maye’s three-year college tenure included completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also contributed 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
