Patriots Sign Fourth-Round G Layden Robinson

The New England Patriots announced they signed fourth-round G Layden Robinson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

Patriots sign 2024 fourth round draft pick G Layden Robinson: https://t.co/XGDDTB5mqM pic.twitter.com/8V52mVWfJo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2024

New England now has just one remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Drake Maye QB Signed 2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR 3 Caedan Wallace OT Signed 4 Layden Robinson OG Signed 4 Javon Baker WR Signed 6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed 6 Joe Milton III QB Signed 7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus and will carry a $1,008,018 cap figure in 2024.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.