Patriots Sign Fourth-Round G Layden Robinson

The New England Patriots announced they signed fourth-round G Layden Robinson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
Patriots sign 2024 fourth round draft pick G Layden Robinson: https://t.co/XGDDTB5mqM pic.twitter.com/8V52mVWfJo
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2024
New England now has just one remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Signed
|2
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|3
|Caedan Wallace
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|Signed
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Signed
|7
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Signed
Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus and will carry a $1,008,018 cap figure in 2024.
During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.
