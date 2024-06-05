Patriots Sign Fourth-Round G Layden Robinson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New England Patriots announced they signed fourth-round G Layden Robinson to a rookie contract on Wednesday. 

New England now has just one remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Drake Maye QB Signed
2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR  
3 Caedan Wallace OT Signed
4 Layden Robinson OG Signed
4 Javon Baker WR Signed
6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed
6 Joe Milton III QB Signed
7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

 

Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus and will carry a $1,008,018 cap figure in 2024. 

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard. 

