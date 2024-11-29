Patriots Sign G Michael Jordan

The New England Patriots announced they have signed G Michael Jordan to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Patriots have released T Jalen McKenzie from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Patriots’ practice squad:

Jordan, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad. Jordan was released from Green Bay at the end of the 2023 season and caught on with the Patriots, where he has spent this season on the active roster and practice squad before being waived in November.

In 2024, Jordan has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots.