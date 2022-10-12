Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson To Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing LB Calvin Munson to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Patriots practice squad members:

RB Kevin Harris

DB Brad Hawkins

LB Cameron McGrone

OL Bill Murray

WR Tre Nixon

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr

DL LaBryan Ray

OL Kody Russey

TE Matt Sokol

RB J.J. Taylor

WR Lynn Bowden Jr

TE Scotty Washington

K Tristan Vizcaino

LB Jamie Collins

QB Garrett Gilbert

LB Calvin Munson

Munson, 27, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He managed to make the Giants’ 53-man roster but was waived coming out of the preseason a year later.

From there, the Giants signed Munson to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2019. Miami re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent ahead of the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.

Munson rejoined the Patriots after being signed away from Miami during the season in 2021. But he was waived after a few weeks and claimed again by the Dolphins.

In 2021, Munson appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded eight total tackles.