Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson To Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing LB Calvin Munson to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Patriots practice squad members:
- RB Kevin Harris
- DB Brad Hawkins
- LB Cameron McGrone
- OL Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
- DL LaBryan Ray
- OL Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB J.J. Taylor
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr
- TE Scotty Washington
- K Tristan Vizcaino
- LB Jamie Collins
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- LB Calvin Munson
Munson, 27, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He managed to make the Giants’ 53-man roster but was waived coming out of the preseason a year later.
From there, the Giants signed Munson to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2019. Miami re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent ahead of the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.
Munson rejoined the Patriots after being signed away from Miami during the season in 2021. But he was waived after a few weeks and claimed again by the Dolphins.
In 2021, Munson appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded eight total tackles.
