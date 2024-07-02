Patriots Sign LB Jahlani Tavai To Three-Year, $15M Extension

According to Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter, the Patriots have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to a three-year extension.

The deal has a base value of $15 million and can be worth as much as $21 million if Tavai hits all his incentives.

It’s Tavai’s second contract extension with the Patriots after they re-upped him on a two-year deal in 2022. He’s gone from primarily a special teams player to a starting role on defense.

Tavai, 27, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then caught on with the Patriots practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season and was later promoted to the active roster.

New England re-signed Tavai to a two-year, $4.4 million extension in 2022.

In 2023, Tavai appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 110 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and five pass deflections.