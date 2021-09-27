Patriots Sign LB Raekwon McMillan To One-Year Extension

The New England Patriots have signed LB Raekwon McMillian to a one-year extension, according to Field Yates.

McMillan tore his ACL during training camp, but the team wanted to secure him through next year, which will give him an opportunity to compete for a role within the organization in 2022.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots back in March.

In 2020, McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.