Patriots Sign LB Raekwon McMillan To One-Year Extension

The New England Patriots have signed LB Raekwon McMillian to a one-year extension, according to Field Yates.

"<strongMcMillan tore his ACL during training camp, but the team wanted to secure him through next year, which will give him an opportunity to compete for a role within the organization in 2022.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap. 

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots back in March.

In 2020, McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

