Patriots Sign Sixth-Round DL Sam Roberts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots have signed sixth-round DL Sam Roberts.
He’s the first of New England’s 10-player draft class to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Cole Strange
|OG
|2
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|3
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|4
|Jack Jones
|DB
|4
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|4
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|6
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|6
|Sam Roberts
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Chasen Hines
|OG
|7
|Andrew Stueber
|OG
Roberts, 24, played five years at Northwest Missouri State in Division-II and was a three-time all-conference player.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,831,477 that also includes a signing bonus of $171,477.
For his career, Roberts appeared in 50 games and made 38 starts while recording 184 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, four blocked kicks and six pass deflections.
