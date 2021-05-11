Patriots Sign Two Draft Picks

The New England Patriots signed sixth-round OL William Sherman and seventh-round WR Tre Nixon to four-year contracts on Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss.

These are the first two players from the Patriots’ 2021 draft class to sign their rookie deals:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Mac Jones QB 2 Christian Barmore DL 3 Ronnie Perkins EDGE 4 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 5 Cameron McGrone LB 6 Joshua Bledsoe DB 6 William Sherman G Signed 7 Tre Nixon WR Signed

Nixon, 23, began his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF for the 2018 season.

For his career, Nixon appeared in 40 games and made 30 starts while catching 109 passes for 1,671 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns over the course of four seasons.