Patriots Sign UDFA DL Justus Tavai

The New England Patriots announced they signed undrafted DL Justus Tavai to a contract on Friday.

Tavai, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego State after transferring from Hawaii following his junior season. He’s the younger brother of Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai.

During his college career, Tavai appeared in 19 games for Hawaii and 13 with San Diego State, recording 110 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.