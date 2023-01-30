Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr To Futures Deal

The New England Patriots have signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a futures contract for the 2023 season on Monday, according to Mike Reiss

Lynn Bowden

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Patriots:

  1. LB Terez Hall
  2. DB Brad Hawkins
  3. OL Hayden Howerton
  4. DB Quandre Mosely
  5. LB Calvin Munson
  6. WR Tre Nixon
  7. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  8. DL LaBryan Ray
  9. TE Matt Sokol
  10. RB J.J. Taylor
  11. TE Scotty Washington
  12. DB Rodney Randle
  13. LB Olakunle Fatukasi
  14. WR Lynn Bowden

Bowden, 25, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft. 

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season. 

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots practice squad at the start of the season. 

In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns. 

