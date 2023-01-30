Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr To Futures Deal

The New England Patriots have signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a futures contract for the 2023 season on Monday, according to Mike Reiss.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Patriots:

Bowden, 25, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.