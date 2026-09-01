Patriots Signed Six Players

The New England Patriots announced they have re-signed OL Ben Brown to the roster and also signed LB Erick Hunter to the 53-man roster.

Patriots sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce additional practice squad moves: https://t.co/jYwlyE3Fny pic.twitter.com/RcLVHEFIhW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2026

New England also signed four to the practice squad: LB K.J. Britt, DT Jalen Hunt, OL Jake Kubas and OLB Jose Ramirez.

Brown was cut yesterday in a procedural move before being brought back. Hunter is a rookie free agent who didn’t make the team with the Lions, so getting a 53-man roster spot is notable.

Brown, 28, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Brown lasted just one season in Cincinnati before being released prior to the start of the 2023 season.

From there, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad, and he was elevated to the active roster during the year. The team opted to waive him in October, but they re-signed him to the practice squad shortly after before releasing him again a month later.

Brown went on to sign with the Cardinals’ practice squad but was released weeks later. He signed a futures contract with the Raiders following the 2023 season but was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024.

He shortly re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad before New England signed Brown off Las Vegas’ practice squad in October. The Patriots re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2025 season and later signed him to a two-year extension in December.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and made five starts at center.