The New England Patriots signed sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, including a $187,274 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson.
This is the first draft pick from the Patriots’ 2023 class to sign his rookie deal:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|17
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|2
|46
|Keion White
|DE
|3
|76
|Marte Mapu
|LB
|4
|107
|Jake Andrews
|OL
|4
|112
|Chad Ryland
|K
|4
|117
|Sidy Sow
|G
|5
|144
|Atonio Mafi
|G
|6
|187
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Signed
|6
|192
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|6
|210
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|6
|214
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|7
|245
|Isaiah Bolden
|CB
Boutte, 20, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.
For his career, Boutte appeared in 27 games for the Tigers, making 21 starts. He brought in 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!