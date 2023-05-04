Patriots Signed Sixth-Round WR Kayshon Boutte

By
Tony Williams
-

The New England Patriots signed sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, including a $187,274 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson.

This is the first draft pick from the Patriots’ 2023 class to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB  
2 46 Keion White DE  
3 76 Marte Mapu LB  
4 107 Jake Andrews OL  
4 112 Chad Ryland K  
4 117 Sidy Sow G  
5 144 Atonio Mafi G  
6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR Signed
6 192 Bryce Baringer P  
6 210 Demario Douglas WR  
6 214 Ameer Speed CB  
7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB  

 

Boutte, 20, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

For his career, Boutte appeared in 27 games for the Tigers, making 21 starts. He brought in 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply