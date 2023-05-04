The New England Patriots signed sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, including a $187,274 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson.

This is the first draft pick from the Patriots’ 2023 class to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Christian Gonzalez CB 2 46 Keion White DE 3 76 Marte Mapu LB 4 107 Jake Andrews OL 4 112 Chad Ryland K 4 117 Sidy Sow G 5 144 Atonio Mafi G 6 187 Kayshon Boutte WR Signed 6 192 Bryce Baringer P 6 210 Demario Douglas WR 6 214 Ameer Speed CB 7 245 Isaiah Bolden CB

Boutte, 20, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

For his career, Boutte appeared in 27 games for the Tigers, making 21 starts. He brought in 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.