Patriots Signing 11 Futures Players

Doug Kyed reports the Patriots are signing 11 players to futures deals on Monday.

The following are the 11 players New England signed to reserve/futures deals.

G Mekhi Butler LB Amari Gainer WR John Jiles TE Marshall Lang OT Lorenz Metz DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. LB Otis Reese G Andrew Rupcich S John Saunders Jr. DL Leonard Taylor III WR Jeremiah Webb

Pharms, 29, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

He signed with the Patriots in July 2022 and re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

Pharms spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was on the active roster 2024 before being waived after camp in 2025. He re-signed the practice squad and was waived again following the regular season but ended up back on the practice squad.

In 2025, Pharms appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss.