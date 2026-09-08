Patriots Signing CB Christian Gonzalez To Four-Year, $135M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing CB Christian Gonzalez to a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed.

Gonzalez was extension-eligible for the first time this offseason, heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option exercised for 2027.

He expressed frustrations publicly with negotiations a few times, which led to some concern that a deal would be done before the start of the season. The Patriots historically tend to table negotiation talks once the season starts, which could have opened up a variety of scenarios regarding Gonzalez’s future if they didn’t agree on a deal before Wednesday.

Although there were conflicting reports about whether New England was willing to pay Gonzalez more than Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon‘s four-year, $132 million extension, the Patriots will end up making Gonzalez the highest-paid corner in the sport.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.