NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Terrance Ferguson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said, “Oh yeah, definitely,” when asked if he thinks Rams DT Aaron Donald will play in their Week 1 meeting.

said, “Oh yeah, definitely,” when asked if he thinks Rams DT will play in their Week 1 meeting. Shanahan joked that he wasn’t too upset at the decision “because I decided a month ago it was happening… So I prepared for that the right way, and it is what it is. He’s a hell of a player and we’ll have our work cut out for him.” (Barshop)

Rams

Heading into year two, the Rams are clarifying TE Terrance Ferguson‘s role as a team that uses multiple tight ends as much as any in the league. Ferguson feels much more comfortable in the system compared to last year, and he’s ready to contribute in the run game as well as getting yards after the catch in the passing game.

“I feel a lot better about it,” Ferguson said, via the team’s website. “One, just the time I had under the system, you get to learn a lot more. You get to dive into why you’re doing things, and that really helps me out. But also, I’ve been asked to play every position, right? So for me, it’s not understanding just what one position does, but knowing what every skill position has to do on every play, pretty much because of our personnel variety and how we work that, it just kind of has given me a wider grasp of the offense.”

“I did some of that last year as well. But I think one of my best things coming out of college was some of the underneath stuff that I did and yards after catch and being able to bring that to this offense as well, and just kind of expanding what I can do. I’d like to be part of the run game as well. … So being able to be a part, a factor in the run game, being at the point of attack, and being a weapon where I can be used all the way outside, in-line whether that’s blocking duo or whether it’s anything. I just want to be involved in all aspects of the game.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has also taken note of the extra comfort, praising Ferguson’s mental makeup. He also expects a jump from the sophomore tight end and outlined the difficulties of transitioning to the pro game as a young tight end.

“I think just his comfort within the system and where he fits,” Stafford said. “He’s a sharp guy just like the rest of those guys. I think tight end is one of the toughest positions to come in and play early. You’re an extension of the offensive line in both the pass protection and the run game, but then you’ve got to go out there and run routes and win versus certain coverages and leverages and all that stuff too so it’s a big adjustment. It’s a tough thing to do. I thought I did a great job last year, but the more years you get under your belt, the understanding and the ability to sit in that meeting room with those guys that he’s in there with and just pick their brains and talk to them about how they’re going to be successful and then channel that into his own game. I think that’s helped him out and obviously he’s a really even-keeled guy. He doesn’t get too high, too low, just comes to work every single day with a great attitude.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Brian Fleury has over 20 years of coaching experience but is excited for his most notable role yet as Seattle’s offensive coordinator. The team is fresh off the Super Bowl victory, but Fleury noted he is looking forward to showing what he can do, as he never thought he would reach the NFL level as a coordinator.

“I didn’t think that grandly,” Fleury told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “As a kid, I always wanted to be a part of the National Football League, so that part of it has always been there. I’ve always had a lot of respect and admiration for the people that play football in this league and the people that have helped build it from the ground up, but it was really more about teaching for me early on, like taking what I knew from the knowledge standpoint and being able to help people get better. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve had more fun out here at practice these last two days than any of the last seven years, so I’m excited to continue this journey and get out there for the first time on Wednesday.”