Texans Signing QB Mark Gronowski To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing QB Mark Gronowski to the practice squad.

Gronowski, 25, started his career at South Dakota State, transferred to Iowa for a season and ended up redshirting, then returned to South Dakota State. He started three seasons, sandwiching a first-team all-conference selection around two second-team selections.

Gronowski returned to Iowa for the 2025 season as the starting quarterback. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

From there, Gronowski stuck around on Miami’s practice squad after cutdowns but was let go shortly after.

In 2025, Gronowski started 13 games and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 130 carries for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.