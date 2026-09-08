Broncos Cut LB Drew Sanders From IR

The Denver Broncos have waived LB Drew Sanders from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Sanders, 25, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus when Denver waived him with an injury designation after camp this year.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.