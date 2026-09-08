Browns Sign WR Bub Means Among Four PS Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker to the practice squad.

The Browns released WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Here’s an updated look at the Browns’ practice squad:

CB Myles Bryant DE Logan Fano T KT Leveston CB D’Angelo Ross DE Khordae Sydnor S Zion Washington LB Nathaniel Watson WR Kole Wilson RB Jaleel McLaughlin DT Sam Kamara TE Messiah Swinson DT Chris Williams DB Michael Coats DT Tyreak Sapp (Injured) DT Zion Logue WR Bub Means DE Nadame Tucker

Means, 25, started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Louisiana Tech and then eventually to Pittsburgh. The Saints selected him with the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,093,720 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $254,276 this year but was let go shortly after roster cut downs.

In 2024, Means appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught nine passes on 15 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.