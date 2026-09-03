Christian Gonzalez On Extension Talks: ‘I’m Still Frustrated’

A few days ago, it was reported the Patriots and CB Christian Gonzalez were actively negotiating a four-year extension with Week 1 nearing, trying to find a middle ground on structure and total dollars.

Gonzalez has expressed frustrations about negotiations recently, as there are conflicting reports about how willing the Patriots are to make Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid corner, which would top Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon who just signed for $33 million annually.

Per Mark Daniels, Gonzalez said Thursday, “I’m still frustrated,” regarding extension talks. According to Karen Guregian, Gonzalez’s trainer spoke on the Patriots’ offer, saying it was “kind of trash.”

New England doesn’t typically carry contract negotiations into the season, so it’s fair to have some doubt that a deal will get done with their season opener less than a week away.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.