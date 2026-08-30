Patriots Actively Negotiating With Christian Gonzalez

According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots and CB Christian Gonzalez‘s representatives are in active negotiations on a new deal with Week 1 quickly approaching.

PFT says the two sides have agreed on a four-year framework; the sticking points remain structure and total dollars.

There are conflicting reports about how willing the Patriots are to make Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid corner, topping Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon who just signed for $33 million annually.

Witherspoon and Gonzalez also share the same agent, which is one of the dynamics at play in this negotiation. Another is that the Patriots are used to getting players at bargains rather than paying at the top of the market.

Gonzalez has recently expressed mounting frustration with the state of negotiations, so this is a situation to watch leading up to Week 1.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.