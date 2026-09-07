AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Josh McDaniels, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DE Landon Jackson was fined $8,190 for tripping in the preseason by the NFL, while OT Chase Lundt was fined $5,868 for taunting, and fifth-round S Jalon Kilgore was fined $5,560 for unnecessary roughness. (Mike Moraitis)

Dolphins

The biggest signing for the Dolphins this offseason (by far) was the deal they handed out to QB Malik Willis. It was modest in comparison to some other quarterback contracts but it showed that Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley had real confidence in Willis’ potential, despite the tenuous state of the roster going into 2026. For his part, that’s all Willis was looking for.

“I was on the field training when they called, and after talking to Sully and Haf and just what they told me, I think it was good stuff. And I can honestly say that I trust those guys and I believe them,” via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And, you know, they’ve been one thing with me since I’ve met them, and that’s honest. And that’s all I would ask for, honesty and a shot to come and compete. And, you know, maybe, maybe, have a job. And now I got a job shot.”

Willis’ journey to get to this point as a starting quarterback has been long. He went from Auburn to Liberty to get his shot in college; then, after the Titans took him in the third round, he left Tennessee and went to Green Bay before injuries gave him a chance to show the growth he’d made behind the scenes. He admitted he needed to become more consistent early on in his career, and that drove the work that led to his shot.

“Obviously feeling like you’re not getting the shot and still putting in the time and effort that you need to continue to get better. I think that [was my biggest challenge] at first,” Willis said. “And after going through it again and again, it starts not to matter. All you can control is what you do when the opportunity arises. And that’s what I wanted to make my hay off of. If I go out swinging, if I go out, I’m gonna’ go out swinging. You know what I mean?”

Schad asked Willis what he wants Dolphins fans to remember when they look back on his time with the franchise, however long it ends up being.

“He gave everything he had and he cared. That’s more than anything,” he responded. “Obviously, we want to say he won too. But that’s to be proven. You can’t ask for that beforehand.”

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels continues to blame himself for the team falling short against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

“Whether it’s the rush concepts that they had when they didn’t blitz or the the pressures that they used, they created some opportunities for themselves,” McDaniels said. “I didn’t do a good enough job. Point it at me. They did a great job. They ‘out-everythinged’ us in the game. Start with coaching and that comes back to me. We have a lot of things we learned, but I think this will be a different game, I think it will be a new game. It’s a new year. We have some different players. They have a few guys that are new. We’ll see how different it is as the complexion of the game unfolds. They certainly found some opportunities last year, and hopefully we’ve done a good job trying to limit those as we go into Wednesday night.”