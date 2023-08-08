Patriots Signing DE Trey Flowers After Workout

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing DE Trey Flowers following a workout.

Flowers started his career in New England so this marks a homecoming of sorts for him. Since leaving the Patriots for a major deal in free agency, injuries have been an issue for Flowers.

Flowers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal when the Lions released him. He caught on with the Dolphins in 2022.

In 2022, Flowers appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded four tackles.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.