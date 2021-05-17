Patriots Signing G Alex Redmond & OL James Ferentz

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing G Alex Redmond.

The veteran guard recently had a workout with New England and provides some additional depth along the offensive line.

Mike Reiss adds the Patriots have also brought back OL James Ferentz.

Redmond, 26, signed with the Bengals in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He did not make the final roster, but the Bengals signed him to the practice squad soon after.

From there, Redmond re-signed with the Bengals each of the past three seasons. He’s been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Redmond appeared in nine games for the Bengals, making two starts for them.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

Ferentz, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Texans.

Ferentz spent a few years with the Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2017. Since then, he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Ferentz appeared in seven games for the Patriots and made two starts at center.