Patriots Signing G Tyrese Robinson

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing G Tyrese Robinson to the active roster off the Vikings’ practice squad.

Robinson, 25, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2022. He was let go coming out of training camp and signed with Philadelphia’s practice squad. He re-signed a futures contract following the season but was waived after camp again.

Robinson caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad shortly after and signed a futures contract with them following the 2023 season. He was among the final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

Robinson has yet to appear in an NFL game.