Patriots Signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley To Two-Year Extension Worth Up To $18.75M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley have agreed to a two-year extension that can max out at $18.75 million in total value.

Rapoport adds $9 million of that sum is fully guaranteed. This is the second veteran the Patriots have extended in as many days after yesterday’s three-year deal for WR DeVante Parker.

Bentley has come into his own as a solid starting linebacker and an excellent fit for what New England asks from the position, especially against the run.

Bentley, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

In 2022, Bentley appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 125 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass deflections.