Patriots Signing LB LaRoy Reynolds To PS, Designating DE Ronnie Perkins To Return From IR

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they are signing LB LaRoy Reynolds to their practice squad and designating DE Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve.

Reynolds, 31, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2013. He lasted two years in Jacksonville before he was waived and later signed off their practice squad by the Bears.

The Falcons signed Reynolds to a one-year contract for the 2016 season and brought him back on another one-year, $1.3 million contract the following year. From there, he had stints with the Eagles, 49ers, and Bengals before returning to the Falcons on a one-year deal.

New England signed Reynolds to a one-year deal back in March before deciding to cut him in May with an injury settlement.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, and a pass defense.