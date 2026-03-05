Patriots Signing OLB Jesse Luketa To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing former Cardinals OLB Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal.

Luketa, 27, was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but attended high school in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was drafted in the seventh round out of Penn State by the Cardinals back in 2022.

He failed to make the active roster but was signed to the practice squad upon being waived. Arizona promoted him shortly after and he remained for the next three seasons.

Luketa eventually caught on with the Rams’ practice squad in November 2025, where he stayed for the rest of the season.

In 2024, Luketa appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals, recording 21 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.