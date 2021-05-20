Patriots Signing RB Tyler Gaffney

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing RB Tyler Gaffney to a contract on Thursday.

Last we heard regarding Gaffney, he made the decision to change careers and join the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system back in 2018.

Gaffney hit .194/.313/.298 with three homers in 51 games before retiring from baseball in March of 2019.

Gaffney, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,316,600 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $600,000 for the 2016 season when he was waived and later claimed by the Patriots.

New England ultimately waived him coming out of the preseason in 2016 with an injury designation and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. The Patriots elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract in 2017 but cut him loose just a month later.

Gaffney signed on with the Jaguars before making the decision to pursue an MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At Stanford, Gaffney ran for 2,500 yards on 486 carries (5.1 YPC) and scored a total of 37 touchdowns over the course of four years.