Patriots Signing S Kevin Byard For One Year, $9M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing S Kevin Byard to a one-year deal for $9 million.

This reunites him with Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, his coach back when the two were in Tennessee with the Titans.

Both men are still going strong years later.

Byard, 32, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.

The Titans reworked Byard’s salary to pay him a base salary of $4 million in 2023. He was set to make a base salary of $9.6 million in 2024, the final year of his contract, when the Eagles acquired him in October in exchange for 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks along with veteran S Terrell Edmunds.

The Eagles cut Byard after the season and he signed a two-year deal with the Bears worth up to $15 million.

In 2025, Byard appeared in all 17 games for the Bears, recording 93 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions and eight pass defenses.

