Patriots Signing TE Austin Hooper To One-Year, $4.25M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are expected to sign TE Austin Hooper to a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.

Hooper, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.165 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Hooper was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. He was set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final two years of the deal when the Browns released him in 2022.

The Titans would later sign Hooper to a one-year, $6 million contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason.

In 2023, Hooper appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 25 receptions for 234 yards (9.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.