Patriots Signing TE Thomas Odukoya

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots are signing former Titans TE Thomas Odukoya to their practice squad.

Odukoya, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived after his rookie camp and stuck around on Tennessee’s practice squad before getting waived in October 2025.

In 2024, Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans.